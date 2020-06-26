Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Increased by Analyst

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Shares of MGNX opened at $28.05 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MacroGenics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $372,265. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.