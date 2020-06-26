Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.97. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,488,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

