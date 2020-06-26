Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paypal in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.50 on Thursday. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $175.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

