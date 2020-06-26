Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Lowered by Analyst

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for People’s United Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 997,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,219 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

