Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreased by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBRA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

SBRA opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 259,301 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

