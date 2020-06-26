Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3,190.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592,727 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.