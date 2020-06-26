Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

NYSE WCC opened at $35.81 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.