Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

