Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$342.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.46 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of WPM opened at C$57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.89.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.10, for a total transaction of C$2,216,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$2,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,236. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $6,584,100 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.26%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.