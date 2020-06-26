Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Avalara Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avalara in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avalara’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVLR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

AVLR opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,647 shares of company stock worth $32,385,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 19.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

