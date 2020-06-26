Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Boosted by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $61.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 112,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 115,599 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

