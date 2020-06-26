Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.35. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $175,634,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $143,395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

