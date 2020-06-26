Qredit (XQR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $263.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Qredit has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $294,881.67 and $263.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005456 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

