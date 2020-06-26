Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $135,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $137,450.00.

On Monday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $91,002.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $128,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $137,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $86,470.56.

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $124,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $118,350.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $744.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 85,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

