Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $4.37 on Friday. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $88.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 53,900 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $159,005.00. Insiders have acquired 255,574 shares of company stock valued at $847,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

