Quantum’s (QMCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,692.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 255,574 shares of company stock valued at $847,740. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

