Raymond James Analysts Give Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) a C$1.70 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.70 price objective on Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

ADZN stock opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. Adventus Zinc has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62.

Adventus Zinc Company Profile

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

