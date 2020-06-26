Raymond James Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.38.

Shares of CNR opened at C$118.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.49. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.44 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 425 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.86, for a total transaction of C$50,090.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,921,118. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total value of C$204,780.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493 shares in the company, valued at C$58,627.56. Insiders have sold 7,834 shares of company stock worth $929,408 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

