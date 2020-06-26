Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Cfra cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

NYSE:CNI opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.