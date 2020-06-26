Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.00.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

