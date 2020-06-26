Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.48. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Get Reading International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.