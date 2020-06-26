Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) Insider Marcus Daly Purchases 200,000 Shares

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) insider Marcus Daly acquired 200,000 shares of Real Estate Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($86,547.03).

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. Real Estate Investors PLC. has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.94.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.