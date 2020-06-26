RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 45,331 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $681,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $419,636.88.

REAL opened at $14.40 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.