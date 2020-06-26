Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PQ Group Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PQ Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PQG. Citigroup boosted their price target on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.96. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.26 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PQ Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PQ Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PQ Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

