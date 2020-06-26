Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,255 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 112,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.