Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.57.

SHW stock opened at $573.21 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $603.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $571.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.