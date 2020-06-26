Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yeti Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yeti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of YETI opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,855,000 after buying an additional 459,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after buying an additional 1,318,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 4.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

