Retail Properties of America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

