Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $50,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth $58,000.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,257,927.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $28.07 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

