Richard Keers Sells 3,021 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($37.94), for a total transaction of £90,056.01 ($114,618.82).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Richard Keers bought 8 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,099 ($39.44) per share, for a total transaction of £247.92 ($315.54).

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($38.06), for a total transaction of £658,427.90 ($838,014.38).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 2,957 ($37.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465 ($44.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,915.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,953.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 2,950 ($37.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,080 ($26.47) to GBX 2,640 ($33.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($39.46) to GBX 2,310 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,310 ($29.40) to GBX 2,330 ($29.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,560.44 ($32.59).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

