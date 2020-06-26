S Split (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

S Split Company Profile (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

