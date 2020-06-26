Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a c- rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 640.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 901,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

