Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa grew its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 237.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.12% of Sanmina worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,412.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price target on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

