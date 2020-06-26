Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SRRK stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 255.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

