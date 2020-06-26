Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 469.27 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

