Scry.info (DDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128,743.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Scry.info token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $128,743.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01845659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00172110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00112297 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

