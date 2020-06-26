Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

