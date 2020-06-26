Seaport Global Securities Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUN. UBS Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

NYSE:HUN opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.