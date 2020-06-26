Select Energy Services Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

NYSE WTTR opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in Select Energy Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Select Energy Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Select Energy Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

