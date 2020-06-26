Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 91.30%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.