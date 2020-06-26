Sherwin-Williams Co Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $573.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $603.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.