Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 4%

Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.17), approximately 87,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 48,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.13).

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.78. The company has a market cap of $113.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.