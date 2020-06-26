Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 67.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $396.51 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

