Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCVL. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut their price target on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.