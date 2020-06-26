Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.80

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €106.80 ($120.00) and last traded at €105.60 ($118.65), with a volume of 23898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €104.40 ($117.30).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.57 ($120.87).

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

