SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,366,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 25.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 870,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 837,590 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. Citigroup cut their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SITC opened at $7.45 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

