SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,652,100.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, April 17th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00.

NYSE:SITE opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,365 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

