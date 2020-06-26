Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,627,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

