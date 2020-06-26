Slack (NYSE:WORK) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.97, approximately 26,680,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,485,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Specifically, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,804.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435,541 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -22.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Slack by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,648 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

