SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) Announces Final Dividend of $1.14

SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.137 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

SELF stock opened at A$38.00 ($26.95) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$38.04.

